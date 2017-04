Aging in the LGBT Community Symposium

A symposium on aging in the LGBT community will be held in Augusta.

Sage Maine is hosting.

It’s open to professionals working with LGBT persons and folks growing older with HIV.

It will be held at the Senator Inn and Spa, Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.

Workshops include healthcare, dating, transgender issues, and LGBT advocacy.

It’s from 10:30 to 5:15 on Saturday, followed by dinner and dancing.

Check out Sage Maine’s Facebook page for a full list of events.