Windham Police Investigate Threats Mage against Smitty’s Cinema

Police are investigating threats made against Smitty’s Cinema in Windham Saturday night.

There was a call made to another location around 9pm, indicating a threat to the theater.

The cinema was evacuated as Windham police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, and State Police searched the building.

Smitty’s Locations across the state were also evacuated as a precaution.

“You have to take all of them seriously, you just never know, so every time you receive a compliant like that, or a threat. It’s incumbent upon the department to put together the emergency services and devise a response.” says Sgt. Peter L. Fulton of the Windham Police.

It was deemed safe just after 11pm.