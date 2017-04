Waterville Public Library Teams Up with Photography and Migration Project in ‘Waterville Creates!’

The Waterville Public Library is teaming up with the Photography and Migration Project are hosting a community event on Saturday, April 22nd all about family photographs. Everyone is welcome to bring photos of their family and migration stories, such as where the family is originally from, and how they came to live where they are now. Free local food and live folk music will be present, along with workshops dedicated to photo preservation, portrait sessions, and more.