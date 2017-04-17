The Grand in Ellsworth Offers Dollar Movie Days During April Vacation

The Grand in Ellsworth will be showing the Disney movie “Finding Dory” through Friday.

The show starts at 1:00 p.m. and is only $1 admission.

Nick Turner, Executive Director of The Grand says, “The staff and the theater have traditionally done, they always put together these vacation movies. It’s supported by the city of Ellsworth, so that the kids can see them for a dollar a piece and so that partnership is really the community giving back to the community and The Grand is a part of that.”

Kids and staff at the grand are excited for a break from school. Preston King, a kid on vacation says, “At least we get to watch movies and do fun stuff and not do work all the time.”

And their excited for a trip to the movies. Turner says, “Even if you’ve seen Finding Dory, I’ve seen Finding Dory, but I have not seen it on this big beautiful screen. It’s all these kids together watching this beautiful movie on this great screen. It’s definitely a great thing.”