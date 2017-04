Spring Cleaning to Take Place on Earth Day in Downtown Waterville



To celebrate Earth Day, folks in downtown Waterville will be doing a little spring cleaning.

Volunteers are invited to help rake, sweep, and pick up trash in the Elm City.

It’s just in time for the opening of the downtown Farmer’s Market as well.

Now in its new location on Common Street and Castonguay Square, the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Folks who want to participate in the spring cleaning are encouraged to come to Castonguay Square on Saturday morning at 8 o’clock..