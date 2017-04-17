Senior Watch April 17, 2017

Doug Kimmel stopped by the TV5 studios to talk about SAGE Maine Symposium on Aging in the LGBT Community.

SAGE Maine (Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders) is holding a “Symposium on Aging in the LGBT Community” at the Senator Inn and Spa, 284 Western Avenue, Augusta, Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

The symposium is open to professionals working with LGBT persons, persons growing older with HIV, and anyone interested in LGBT aging. Workshops include health issues, dating, transgender issues, legal planning, housing, and LGBT advocacy. A dance is planned and meals will be included in the program.

“We are also excited to be able to discuss the results of a survey of social service providers in Maine who work with LGBT clients,” said Doug Kimmel, executive director of SAGE Maine. “Although most are affirmative in attitude, they often do not display visible signs of acceptance in their office, so clients cannot know without asking. Greater openness and more training for social service providers is recommended.”

SAGE Maine works to ensure that agencies and providers address the needs of LGBT older adults. The symposium will enhance this work by bringing providers and LGBT people together for two days of workshops and collaboration. Attention will also be paid to the specific barriers facing older transgender adults.

The SAGE Maine symposium on aging is partially supported by a grant from the Maine Equity Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

The symposium is from 10:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., April 22, with dinner and dancing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On April 23, breakfast is from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the symposium is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost ranges between $10 and $30 depending on number of days attended and number of meals ordered. Scholarships available: contact [email protected] <mailto:[email protected] >

To register for the conference, or to learn more about SAGE Maine, telephone 207-809-7015 or visit: www.sagemaine.org <http://www.sagemaine.org>.

SAGE Maine, an affiliate of the national organization Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE), is a state-wide organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for older LGBT adults living in Maine through advocacy, education, and social support.