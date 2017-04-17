Science Camp: Challenger Learning Center

It was a hands on day for campers at the Challenger Learning Center.

Monday’s theme: “The Wonders of Water”.

Campers had the chance to learn about density, surface tension and even water in space.

It’s part of a week long science-based camp that Challenger puts on during school vacation week.

“And it sounds simple, but there’s actually a lot of things you can explore with the properties of water,” said Jennifer Therrien, Education Director at the Challenger Learning Center. “So they’re getting a chance to use pipettes, which a lot of kids haven’t used before. So it’s exposing the kids to some science terminology, but at the same time, they’re having fun.”

“I try to get them up and moving. So during the experiment, if I’m talking about something attaching, I’ll actually have them attach to each other,” said Mariah Faunce, Husson student educator. “Or maybe if something is exploding, I’ll have them demonstrate that, so they’ve been really excited.”

The camp is full this week but there will be a book signing at the Challenger Learning Center Tuesday night.

Author Alex Irvine and illustrator Ben Bishop will chat about their book, “The Far Side of the Moon – The story of Apollo 11’s third man,” at 6 pm.

For more information, visit astronaut.org