Proposal to Prohibit Compensated Lobbying for Former Lawmakers One Year after Service

The Executive Director of Maine”s Ethics Commission to prohibit all compensated Lobbying by former lawmakers in their first year after public service.

There is a discussion about it set for tomorrow.

According to the Executive Director, this proposal follows the Maine AFL-CIO hiring former State Representative Adam Goode.

Goode said he worked below the law’s eight hour monthly limit for paid lobbying work.

The commission reportedly cautioned hiring Goode could weaken confidence in lobbying restrictions.