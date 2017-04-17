Penquis: April is Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness month. Heather Wheaton from Penquis stopped by the TV5 studios to tell us more about it.

Autism is a neurological disorder characterized by challenges with social interactions and developmental delays. Children with Autism tend to struggle with reading social cues, recognizing non-verbal language, and making and maintaining friendships. It is known as the “Puzzling Diagnosis,” as each child diagnosed can have differing strengths and challenges. Some children with Autism have limited verbal communication abilities and some struggle with showing affection. Some children with Autism struggle with academics while others don’t.

Penquis received a grant to produce a series of training videos to help individuals of various ages with daily tasks of self-care and chores which sometimes can be challenging for individuals with Autism. These can be found on the Penquis website under Parent & Family Services or this link https://www.youtube.com/playlist

o 1 out of 50 children are diagnosed with Autism

o Autism usually begins before 3 years of age

o Autism is 4.5 times more likely to be diagnosed in boys than in girls

o Almost ½ of children diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder have above average intellectual ability

o Autism occurs in all countries and within all socioeconomic classes

April 30th – Walk for Autism occurs across the State. Bangor is at the UCB campus and kicks off at noon – proceeds to benefit programs through the Autism Society of Maine