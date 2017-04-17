Modern, Household Model of Veteran Residential Nursing Care Coming to Augusta

Maine Veterans’ Homes is planning on replacing their Augusta facility with a modern, household model of residential nursing care.

Rather than constructing a traditional industrial-style building, this new complex will feature private residences and a centralized community hub.

“We wanted to create an actual home from what used to be the traditional nursing home, which really was a hospital. You have 40-bed units, long corridors, a nurses station- what this will do is replace it with a home,” said Kelley Kash, Chief Executive Officer for Maine Veterans’ Home.

Maine Veterans’ Homes has six facilities across the state and currently serves 640 veterans. In 2014, they conducted a strategic master plan for all of their campuses and identified their Augusta facility, which is the oldest, as the top priority to replace.

They’ve applied for VA grant funding to cover two-thirds of the projected $78 million dollar replacement project and plan to begin construction next spring.

“It will be located across from the new MaineGeneral Medical Center, right across the way up the hill slightly in a beautiful, idyllic setting.”

This modern facility will be made up of five buildings, four of which will contain 10-12 bed households. Veterans would live in individual units equipped with their own kitchen, private bathroom, dining area, and den.

“Part of the landscape will include paths around the campus. Each household will have its own courtyard with outdoor activities, and in fact in a couple of areas, we’ll actually do some of our physical therapy outdoors.”

Their hope is to create a setting that’s as comfortable as any home can be while also providing a sense of community among the veterans and their families. In the middle of these units will be a central community center with a grocery store, theater, library, ice cream shop, wellness center, and more.

“Another feature that we have is this kind of bistro cafe, and it’s not just meant for the residents and families but for communities who want to come in and grab a bite to eat. All that interaction with our residents really makes it that much more appealing because you really want to bring community in. You don’t want to isolate folks.”

Caring for those who served is the nonprofit’s mission and their new project, which is scheduled for completion by 2021, aims to ensure a better quality of life for Maine veterans in a relatively new model of care in the state.