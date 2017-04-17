Mix Bag Monday: Partly Sunny Skies With Scattered Showers

A few showers still around to start your Monday morning, even a few snow showers across area of far northern Maine, therefore leave some extra time as you hit the roads with some patchy fog still reducing visibility.

Monday will feature mostly to party cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the days, most will stay dry just know the slight chance is out there for a stray shower or two. Clouds will gradually clear and our high temps will be much cooler than Sunday only into the upper 40s to upper 50s. While cooler, its closer to seasonable for this time of year, winds will diminish throughout the day out of the west between 5-9mph. Sunshine is back for Tuesday; however, temps will continue to cool with highs only reaching into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Wednesday will start off dry with clouds on the increase our highs will stay below average into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Our next weather marker will bring a chance for showers back to Maine for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. With overnight lows again will drop below freezing for some and precipitation falling; we will have to keep a close eye on the chance for some snow showers to mix in. Showers stick around for Friday with temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s.While no day is a complete washout the end of the week will be cooler and wet for most of Maine.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers, high temps in the upper 40s to upper 50s with winds out of the west between 5-9mph

Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds out of the north between 7-9mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds between 5-7mph out of the northeast.

Wednesday: increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Thursday: Scattered Showers with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.