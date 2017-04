Maine Red Claws Drop Game One of East Finals

The Maine Red Claws were in playoff action in Portland Sunday night.

The Red Claws played in game one of the NBA D-League Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto affiliate Raptors 905.

Jordan Mickey led the way with 21 points for the Claws but it would not be enough.

The Raptors 905 went on to win the game by a score of 109-84.

Maine will travel to Canada in the best of three series for game two.