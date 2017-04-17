I Love My Pet April 17, 2017

In this week’s I love my pet we met Maggie.

She is loved by Wendy & Steve Clewley from Glenburn.

Maggie is 11 years old & thinks she is still a kitten when she runs through the house.

She also lives with another cat & poodle.

Maggie is the perfect lap cat too! She is loved very much.

Titan is looking for a forever home. He is a super handsome older gent currently up for adoption at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

He can be picky about his people friends, but once he warms up to someone, he is incredibly loyal and affectionate!

Titan likes to give kisses and enjoy quiet company.

His is ideal home would be one without a lot of activity, and I would do best with no young children.

His adoption fee is $125 dollars.

If you would like to adopt Titan or another animal please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.