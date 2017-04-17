Gas Prices Still Climbing In Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices are still climbing in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 3.8 cents to $2.39 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price rose 3.1 cents, to $2.36 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire rose 2.7 cents per gallon, to $2.26.

Elsewhere, the national average rose 1.1 cents to $2.40 per gallon. That’s an increase of 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.