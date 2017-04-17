Fort Knox Opens for April School Vacation

Fort Knox doesn’t officially open for the summer season until May, but they are making an exception for kids during school vacation week.

The Fort will be open from 9-4 through Sunday. Regular fees still apply.

Kids can explore the Fort and its history.

Staff say they open every year during school vacation just for the kids.

Leon Seymour, Executive Director for Fort Knox and Friends says, “We always want to provide an opportunity for the kids to come and experience one of the greatest historic sites in the state of Maine. Because we operate Fort Knox as a private non-profit, we have a lot of flexibility. So, we’re able to bring our staff in early open it up and give the kids something to do during this week and hopefully the weather will cooperate.”

The Observatory was originally set to open up as well, but it won’t be ready until the summer season.

For more information about Fort Knox you can visit their website.