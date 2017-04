Events: Solarize Midcoast Maine Program

The Midcoast Economic Development District, in partnership with Sundog Solar, is putting together another Solarize Midcoast Maine Program.

It provides area residents with a discount on solar power installations.

The first of four informational events is scheduled for Wednesday at the Rockport Opera house at 6pm.

The deadline to sign up with the program is June 30th.

For more information, visit solarizemidcoastmaine.com