Cooler, with Some Showers the Next Several Days

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

An upper level trough and its associated pool of cold air aloft swinging southeast across the Canadian Maritimes will bring some rain and even snow showers to mainly northern and far eastern parts of Maine tonight and part of tomorrow. Skies will become partly cloudy later tomorrow as the upper level trough slides off to our east and high pressure centered to our north begins to nose down into Northern New England. The high will bring generally fair conditions to our region later tomorrow through part of Wednesday, but a northeast wind around 10 mph will keep the temps running at least several degrees below normal the next few days. A weak storm will bring the risk of rain showers back to the Pine Tree State later Wednesday and the atmosphere may be just cold enough to allow a little wet snow to mix in, especially across the hillier terrain north of the Bangor Region. A stronger storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain to Maine later Friday and possibly lasting into early Saturday. Approaching high pressure should allow the skies to brighten by later in the day Saturday, but temps will likely remain below normal.

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cooler, with a few scattered rain and snow showers, especially north and east of Bangor and a northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph, with low temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool, with a northeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers likely later in the day and high temps in the 40s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with a few showers likely and high temps in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with showers likely developing and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Possible early showers then partly cloudy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist