Clifton Wind Farm Owners Hosting Open House

This Saturday, Earth Day, the owners of the Pisgah Mountain Wind Farm in Clifton will host an open house.

They say it’s a chance to show appreciation to people in the community now that they’re up and running.

“It’s a great opportunity and we have the wind here, so why not figure out how to use it.”

That’s what Paul Fuller and his partners have done in Clifton.

“The wind is great” Paul said standing at the base of the site. “It comes from Mount Katahdin right across the prairie and it hits Pisgah Mountain, so it’s a great place for it.”

The plan took shape 8 years ago, and getting to this point was no small task.

“We have gone through seven different votes in the town” he said. “We have been successful in each and every one of those. A number of lawsuits that we had to work our way through with people who are against it, but we were successful with all of that as well and December 17th of 2016, we went full commercial operations.”

Fuller thinks it’s mistakes made in the past by other operations that caused the opposition.

“I think it’s very clear that a lot of wind turbines in the history of the state have been placed in places that were not appropriate” he said. :Too close to people’s homes. What makes this a unique site is 4300 feet to the closest resident and then 4600 feet and then everybody else is about a mile away. So properly citing turbines is what we have to do in this industry if we’re going to continue to develop in the state of Maine.”

The 5 Vestas 1.8 Megawatt machines are pumping out power each day.

“Enough electricity for 4-5,000 homes” he said.

This Saturday, the public is welcome from 12-2 for a ribbon cutting ceremony, site tours, and some lunch.

“In a lot of ways, it’s for the people of Clifton because they stuck with me and saw what we went through and after seven votes of me going door-to-door, my partners and me going door-to-door four times over seven votes to almost every home in the town of Clifton, a lot of people know us. And I’ve always wanted to do something for them, a celebration of getting a project like this through. It’s no small miracle.”