Bangor Police Confirm Weekend Shooting Is a Homicide

Bangor police have confirmed Sunday’s shooting on Ohio St. is considered a homicide.

36-year-old Terrance Durel Sr. of New Orleans died at a hospital last night.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, neighbors reported hearing gun shots and then seeing an SUV drive away in the area of Highland Ave. and Ohio St. toward Cottage St.

Here’s what a neighbor who saw the fallout yesterday had to say.

“It was very chaotic. I don’t think anybody really has anything to worry about. I just think it was an issue between a man and a woman – a family. I think it was a family issue,” said a neighbor who saw the fallout after she heard the gunshots.

Police were back on the scene Monday.

They say there is no danger to the public, but they are asking anyone with information to call them at 947-7384.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, dial ext. 6 after that number.