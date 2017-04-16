Trump Tax Protest Takes Place in Bangor

Mainers in front of the Federal Building in Bangor on Saturday were demanding the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Protestors say they want to see records from the last 10 years.

They believe the American people deserve to know financial conflicts that political leaders may have.

Bangor City Councilor Sean Faircloth called on Congress to take action.

“Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, both of them during the course of their lives spoke for justice and they knew from verified FBI reports that everyday when they got up that there were people with guns who wanted to shoot and kill them,” said Faircloth. “And so if they can get up and speak for justice and risk their lives they way they did then we can stand up and tell our members of congress to reject Sessions and to demand those Trump tax records.”

Protestors were also demanding for state legislation requiring future presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns as a prerequisite to entering the presidential race.