Showers Tonight Will Bring In More Seasonable Temp This Week

Lots of breaks in the clouds today lead to a record high in Bangor; Officially the high temp at the airport was 76° breaking the old record from 2012 of 74°. I hope you enjoyed those 70s today because we will be saying goodbye to them for the remainder of the week. Clouds will fill back in this evening bring the chance for some light to moderate rain overnight tonight. This is the cold front part of the system that brought showers across Maine this morning. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest staying around 5mph. Lows this evening will drop back into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Expect a few showers to linger as you head back to work Monday morning, but the clouds will gradually into the afternoon hours, highs temps will be much cooler than Sunday only into the upper 40s to upper 50s. While cooler, its closer to seasonable for this time of year, however, winds will make it feel much cooler as winds gust out of the northwest between 11-16mph. Winds will diminish by Tuesday with sunshine and mid even cooler temps with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Our next weather marker will bring a chance for showers back to Maine for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40. With overnight lows again will drop below freezing for some and precipitation falling; we will have to keep a close eye on the chance for some snow showers to mix in. Showers stick around for Thursday with temps warming a bit into the mid 40s to low 50s. Showers will linger into your Friday as well with highs temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s. While no day is a complete washout the end of the week will be cooler and wet for most of Maine.

Sunday Night: Clouds with rain, lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds out of the south around 5mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

Monday: Partly sunny & breezy with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 11-16mph.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Showers with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Thursday: Scattered Showers with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.