Police Investigating Shooting in Bangor

Police say they’re investigating what happened Sunday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from an Ohio St. home.

“It was terror, absolute terror,” said Emily Guy, who lives on Highland Ave.

Emily Guy says her three-year-old son was playing on the porch when it happened.

“Within a few minutes, I heard some gunshots and some screaming.”

Bangor police say they’re investigating a shooting.

911 calls came in around 3 p.m.

“I could hear a woman screaming, ‘Get out! Get out!” said Guy.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital.

Bangor Lt. Dave Bushey says no one has been taken into custody, as of Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

“Makes you wonder how safe the area is and makes you kind of not want to let your kids play outside anymore, which is a big change for me growing up in the area,” said Guy.

Bushey says it will remain an active scene through much of Sunday night, but he says the public is not in danger.

There were still road blocks at Charles St. and Highland Ave. around 10 p.m. Sunday, but Ohio St. has flowing traffic still.

We are following this story closely and will keep you updated as we learn more.