Colby Students Celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month

A game you don’t typically see played in Maine? Cricket.

The Asian Student Association at Colby College got together Sunday afternoon to play just that.

They are celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Their focus on today’s event was Asian representation in sports.

The group is aiming at getting people more exposed to the culture.

“Our kind of mission as the Asian Student Association is to, to do a couple of different things but one of them is definitely kind of exposing other people to not only our social issues but to our cultural component,” said Haransh Singh, event organizer. “I think this is a great event that does that.”

The group is looking to host more events in the future.