Zombie Easter Egg Hunt Held on Bangor Waterfront

There was an Easter egg hunt held on the Bangor Waterfront Saturday with an unexpected twist.

The Bangor Zombie Walk hosted their 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Teams were invited to search for Easter eggs around Bangor and had to option to dress like zombies.

Organizers say it’s great exposure for their October Zombie Walk.

“Just out of the whim we wanted to do something different for Halloween and horror in Bangor,” said Zombie Walk organizer, Jessie Jackson. “That’s what we went with. First year we had maybe a few dozen zombies show up to the Waterfront and we do the big walk and parade through downtown and every year its grown.”

The Bangor Zombie Walk will hold their 7th annual event this October.