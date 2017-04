UPDATE: Multiple Crews Battle House Fire in Dexter

Crews from five towns responded to a house fire on School Street in Dexter on Saturday night containing the blaze within 30 minutes.

According to officials the call came in just before 9 PM.

Firefighters say four children and two adults escaped without injury.

The fire started in the garage but a cause has yet to be determined.

The garage where the fire started has been destroyed and the house was severely damaged.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.