Partly Sunny and Mild Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The high will bring Maine another bright and pleasant day today as it drifts off to the southeast of New England. A south to southwest breeze on the back side of the high will pull a somewhat milder airmass up into our area today and that will allow temps away from the coastline to climb into the low to mid 60s, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coast during the mid and late afternoon hours as a southerly breeze draws some chilly air into the coastal Maine from the Gulf of Maine. A storm and its associated warm front lifting northeast though the Eastern Great Lakes Region will bring a few scattered showers to Maine Saturday night and part of Easter, otherwise Sunday will turn out variably cloudy and mild, with high temps over southern and central Maine likely reaching the mid 60s to low 70s, with somewhat cooler temps being found across the far north. A cold front will bring a few more scattered showers to our area Monday. After a relatively mild Easter weekend the temps will begin to cool behind the cold front later Monday, with high pressure bring fair and chilly conditions to New England Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a south to southwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s, coolest at the coastline.

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist