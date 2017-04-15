Not A Washout But More Clouds & Showers For Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will feature more clouds then the first part of the weekend and some showers; however Sunday is by no means a washout. Showers will be around for the early risers heading to services, showers will become more scattered by mid day with cloudy skies our highs will warm into the low 60s to low 70s. Then the cold front part of this system moves in Sunday evening into Monday, this will bring another chance for some showers. With overnight lows dropping back close to freezing for some there is a chance for a few snow showers to mix in for early Monday morning. Sunshine is back for Monday with highs a bit cooler behind the front, only topping out in the mid 40s to mid 50s and a strong breezy will make is feel a bit cooler. Winds will diminish by Tuesday with sunshine and mid 40s to mid 50s sticking around. Our next weather marker will bring rain back to Maine for Wednesday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Once again overnight lows will drop below freezing for some; therefore we will have to keep a close eye on the chance for some snow showers to mix in. Showers stick around for Thursday with temps warming a bit into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10mph.

Monday: Partly sunny & breezy with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Showers with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Scattered Showers with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.