Multiple Crews Battle House Fire in Dexter

A family is left homeless after a devastating fire in Dexter Saturday night.

The Dexter Fire Chief says a family of six was inside their home on school street when it started.

The fire broke out just before 9 PM in the garage.

Crews from five towns responded to the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined as the fire is still under investigation.

The garage where the fire started has been destroyed and the house was severely damaged.

There were no injuries reported.