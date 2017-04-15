Kidabaloo Held at the Cross Insurance Center

Playland Adventures held their Kidabaloo event at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday.

There were lots of fun activities for the kids including multiple bounce houses and laser tag.

“I’m having fun with my sister,” said Ohara Dunlea. “Like going to the rock climbing wall, and doing basketball, and that kind of stuff. you get to like kinda just do different things, and you get to try different things that you’ve never tried before. You would never really think of why you would want to do it until you actually do it.

“What do you like about it?”

“The Bouncy Houses.”

“It’s fun to see the trampoline out here today,” said EMHS Foundation Director, Kelly Pearson. “It’s good to see the bounce houses. It’s just a fun day for kids, and that’s what we’re all about, and you know it’s neat to talk to some of the different vendors that are here. There’s the gentlemen with the reptiles, and it’s just a lot of different activities that you don’t get to necessarily see all the time in one place.”

“We really wanted to promote our brand, and who we are in the Bangor region,” said graphic designer, Amy Collinsworth. “I know a lot of people don’t know that we’re here. So, this was kind like a really nice way to get our name out there. With this new program focusing on kids.”

“So it’s nice to promote what we are and what we’re doing here,” said Pearson. “The fact that every payment we raise stays local.”

“You really wanna come it’s super fun,” said Dunlea.