Fire Destroys House in China

What started as an innocent brush fire this morning turned into a complete loss for people in China.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday morning on Neck Road.

China firefighters tell us the brush fire intensified because of strong winds, catching the house on fire.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

It took China firefighters more than three hours to put out the flames.

Fuel from gas-powered boats could be to blame they say.

No one was injured.