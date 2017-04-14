Update: Man Convicted in 1989 Killing Released on Bail

A Maine man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for a 1989 murder, and whose guilt was called into question by new evidence, was released after a judge granted him bail.

The key witness in Anthony Sanborn’s Trial recanted and said she didn’t see the killing.

The judge is considering a motion for a new trial and set bail at $25,000 dollars.

Hope Cady testified yesterday she was coerced by police and prosecutors who told her what to say at trial.

She says she had no knowledge of the killing, which happened when she was 13.

Sanborn supporters packed the courtroom and broke into applause when he entered.

Both Sanborn and the victim, Jessica Briggs, were 16 at the time of her death.

According to officials, Brigg’s throat was cut and she was stabbed repeatedly before being thrown in Portland Harbor.

“I’m just happy to be home finally. It’s been a long haul for nothing, just happy, praise God, thank God it’s been a long time.” Said Sanborn.

“I just want my life back I want all of our lives back. I just thank Justice Wheeler for being a woman of compassion and for doing the right thing and giving me faith in our system again.” says Michelle Sanborn, Anthony Sanborn’s wife.

The victim’s family was escorted out of the courtroom before the judge set Sanborn free.

It’s not clear if there will be a new trial or not. Prosecutors will have to decide if they still have a case.