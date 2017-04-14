University of Maine Holds 25th Annual

U-Maine held its 25th Annual Harold W. Borns Symposium at the Wells Conference Center.

The two-day event started Thursday.

Graduate students and faculty presented their emerging climate chance research.

Faculty say it’s important students are given an opportunity to present their findings.

Paul Mayweski, Director of the Climate Change Institute says, “They need to learn how to translate their information to the public, not be concerned about speaking to large groups. They need to understand how to translate what they’re doing in their research into understandable things in short periods of time.”

More than 60 research topics were presented at the event ranging from the increase in deer ticks to extreme weather implications for Acadia National Park.

For an annual report of the research submitted this year, visit their website.