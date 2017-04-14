Two Southern Maine Schools See Rise in Whooping Cough Cases

Two Southern Maine school systems are seeing more cases of Pertussis, better known as Whooping Cough.

Both Yarmouth and Cumberland schools are reporting students with the illness; five cases in Yarmouth and two in Cumberland.

And the district is looking into a possible third.

Health Experts say the illness can easily spread in schools.

“Pertussis is fairly contagious and when you have 20 or so students in a room all day long and even one or two are coughing it’s very easy to transmit it to others and they then take it home.” Says Dora Anne Mills, Vice President of UNE.

According to officials, Whooping Cough is contagious – even to those who have been immunized against it. They also suggest children get a booster shot if they haven’t gotten one already.