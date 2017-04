The Results are In: Should Maine Increase the Severity of Punishment for Multiple Violations of Protection from Abuse Orders in Cases of Domestic Violence?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should Maine increase the severity of punishment for multiple violations of Protection from Abuse Orders in cases of domestic violence?

RESULTS:

YES: 96% (628 VOTES)

NO: 4% (26 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 654 votes

