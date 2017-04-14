SW Harbor Man Formally Charged in Hit and Run Last Fall

A man from Southwest Harbor has been indicted for a hit and run last fall that left a man seriously injured.

52-year-old Scott Merchant is charged with criminal OUI, driving to endanger, aggravated assault, assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

He was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury last week.

Police were called to Route 102 last September after a 29-year-old man had been hit by a car while walking his dog.

The victim, who was from New Jersey, was life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

About half an hour later, deputies found Merchant’s car on Cape Road and arrested him.