Sunny & Pleasant Today, Milder This Weekend

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will build in and bring us a good deal of sunshine today. An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state this afternoon and will likely provide some clouds for mainly northern areas this afternoon otherwise sunshine will prevail today. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

High pressure will slide to our east during the day Saturday. This will provide us with another nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Milder south/southwest winds will push temperatures into the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs Saturday afternoon. A warm front will move into the state Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing us a chance for some scattered showers during the nighttime hours. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state Sunday giving us clouds and scattered showers with the bulk of the showers falling over the northern half of the state. Despite having clouds and showers in the forecast Sunday, temperatures will still be very mild with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front will move through the state Monday with a couple of lingering showers possible as it moves through. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for early next week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 50°-60°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 27°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs between 57°-66°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW