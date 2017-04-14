Remember Me Ceremony Celebrates Accomplishments of Nursing Home Residents

First Lady Ann LePage joined the Maine Health Care Association in honoring 35 long term care seniors with lifetime achievement awards in Augusta.

In it’s 15th year, the Remember Me ceremony celebrates the lives and accomplishments of Maine’s nursing home and assisted living residents.

“Well there’s no doubt that when people enter long term care facilities, they may not be as prominently featured in the community at that point. But it’s important not to forget what they have done and this is a great opportunity,” said Rick Erb, President & CEO of Maine Health Care Association.

Artists, veterans, and fire chiefs were among the individuals celebrated for their contributions to their country, communities, and families at the Remember Me ceremony.

In 15 years, more than 500 residents have been honored. This year’s honorees ranged from age 59 to 101.

“How old are you, sir?”

“Good question, I don’t know. I didn’t even bother to figure it out. 1915 is when I started. So I don’t know what that is,” said Isaacson.

“That’s 101.”

“Is that right? It’s possible. No harm.”

Speaking with Irving Isaacson, you wouldn’t know he’s more than a century old. But he’s lived those years to the fullest- graduating from Harvard Law School in 1939 and serving in World War II.

“What are you most proud of?”

“Marrying my wife. Yeah, that was the best thing I ever did.”

Isaacson met his wife, Judith, during the final days of the war when he was working as a spy for the US military.

“I met her in Germany right after the war. She and her mother and her aunt were in a concentration camp in Poland.”

An accomplished lawyer, author, and part-time judge, Isaacson says his best moments in life were spent with his wife, who has since passed, and his family.

“I’ve had a good life. No complaints at all. No tribulations, no sorrows so to speak. I did okay.”

Receiving a standing ovation at Friday’s ceremony, it’s safe to say he’s done more than okay. His generosity and positivity serves as a reminder for us all to embrace and cherish the good deeds and legacies of those that came before us.

A slideshow of all the recipients can be seen Monday online at www.mehca.org.