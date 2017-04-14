Otis Man Indicted for Drugs, Running from Police During a Chase

A man from Otis who hid out from police for a few days has been formally charged.

46-year-old Darrell Thurston was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury last week for trafficking cocaine and eluding an officer.

In December, police and state drug agents tried to stop the car Thurston was driving, but he took off.

They say Thurston went through a driveway and across several unplowed properties before the chase ended in Lamoine.

Thurston and his passenger then ran into the woods.

Thurston turned himself in a few days later.