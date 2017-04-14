No Trial for Now for Augusta Man Accused of Threatening President, U.S. Representative

A judge says an Augusta man accused of threatening Former President Obama and U.S Representative Chellie Pingree is not competent to stand trial right now.

65-year-old Peter Hamilton – who also uses the last names Merriman and Hooper – appeared Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

Court records say between May 2014 and May 2016, he wrote messages and made statements threatening to kill both the President and Pingree.

Hamilton could be found competent for trial at another time.

For now he’s been sent to a mental health facility in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.