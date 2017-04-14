Maine Warden Service Celebrates 137th Anniversary

The Maine Warden Service celebrated its 137th anniversary Friday at the Winslow VFW.

Their annual awards banquet recognizes game wardens for outstanding performance.

The Maine Game Warden of the Year is Kris MacCabe of Wilton.

Maccabe has been a game warden since 2008. He currently serves in Farmington where he’s the district game warden.

You may recognize him from episodes of “North Woods Law.”

And the Legendary Game Warden of the Year is retired game warden Don Annis of Monson.

The award is given to a retired member of the Warden Service who has displayed exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement and continues to serve the community.

Congratulations to all award recipients.