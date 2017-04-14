Maine State Treasurer to Run for Governor

Maine’s State Treasurer is making a run for the Governor’s seat.

Terry Hayes has filed with the Maine Ethics Commission, becoming the first candidate to declare for the 2018 race.

But that doesn’t mean she’s giving up her role as treasurer.

“As of noon today I have two full time jobs. My first responsibility is to continue my duties as treasurer and my second will be campaigning,” said Hayes. “I see this basically as an 18 month job interview, and at this point of my career, I have never under-performed in my current position in order to earn the next one. And I don’t intend to do that now.”

She will run as an unenrolled candidate, meaning she does not identify as a republican, democrat or independent.