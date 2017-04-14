Maine Open Juried Art Show Open to Public in Downtown Waterville

The Maine Open Juried Art Show is now open to the public in downtown Waterville.

In it’s 27th year, the show features professional, amateur, and student art works in a variety of media.

Showcasing some of the best pieces from a diverse range of Maine communities, the show brings awareness to the visual arts in the Waterville area.

Now partnered with Waterville Creates, there’s plenty of display space in its new exhibition at the Common Street Arts gallery.

“This year we have 82 artists enter. There was 158 entries, of that 127 are on display here,” said Amy Cyrway, Chair of the Maine Open Juried Art Show.

“You have to come down. The amount of talent and diversity- the mediums represented here range from classical oils all the way to pencils. We have mixed media involving lights, and ceramics, and glass. It’s a good wide variety and having expanded the groups of accepted media in the show is great and I’m hoping that going forward we can even include more diversity,” said Kika Nigals, Program Manager for Waterville Creates.

Some of the paintings are for sale.

The show runs until May 13th, Tuesday through Friday from 12-5, and Saturdays from 10-1.