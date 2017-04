George Hale: The Game Of Baseball

WHEN LAST WE MET ON TV THE WEATHER WAS FRIGID AND SNOW WAS FLYING AND SO WAS I HEADING TO FLORIDA.

NOW IT’S SPRING AND ON THIS EASTER WEEKEND BASEBALL IS IN FULL BLOOM JUST LIKE THE FLOWERS.

AFTER BATTLES WITH FLU, INJURIES AND LEAVES THE RED SOX ARE 5-4 AND STARTING TO LOOK LIKE THE TEAM WE ENVISIONED IN THE OFF SEASON.

WITHOUT QUESTION, I SPEND MORE TIME WITH BASEBALL THAN OTHER SPORTS.

IT COMES AT THE RIGHT TIME OF THE YEAR AND IT’S A LONG SEASON RUNNING UNTIL LATE FALL.

NOTHING AGAINST ANY OTHER SPORT BUT THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT BEING OUTSID AND WATCHING THE GAME I GREW UP WITH THAT BRIGHTENS MY SPIRITS.

THE LAST THING I WANT TO SEE ARE CHANGES DESIGNED TO SHORTEN GAMES IN A ATTEMPT TO ATTRACT MORE FANS TO THE GAME.

THIS DESIRE TO SPEED UP THE GAME MAKES LITTLE SENSE TO ME IN THE FIRST PLACE.

FOOTBALL IS CONSIDERED TO BE THE MOST POPULAR SPORT IN AMERICA BUT IS LONGER IN TIME THAN MOST BASEBALL GAMES.

TIME IS NOT THE PROBLEM.

WITH THE EXCEPTION OF RED SOX AND YANKEE MATCHUPS MOST MAJOR LEAGUE GAMES ONLY RUN ABOUT 3 HOURS.

BASEBALL IS A GAME WHERE YOU EARN EVERYTHING YOU GET AND WE DON’T NEED ANY ARTIFICIAL INCENTIVES TO SPICE IT UP.

BUT MLB IS TINKERING AGAIN.

SO, IN CASE YOU WEREN’T PAYING ATTENTION HERE ARE SOME CHANGES THIS SEASON.

THE MOST NOTABLE IS THE NO-PITCH INTENTIONAL WALK.

NOW THE MANAGER SIMPLY HOLDS UP FOUR FINGERS AND THE BATTER WALKS TO FIRST BASE.

THE PITCHER DOES NOTHING.

SO THE POSSIBILTY OF A WILD PITCH OR A BATTER SWINGING AT A MISPLACED THROW IS ELIMINATED.

NOTHING RELATED TO BASEBALL HAPPENS.

AND WE SAVED A TOTAL OF ONE MINUTE OF TIME.

I’VE SAID BEFORE THAT INSTANT REPLAY THREATENS TO RUIN BASEBALL.

THOSE TEN MINUTE “DISCUSSIONS” WERE CRAZY.

NOW THE MANAGER HAS 30 SECONDS AFTER THE PLAY TO CHALLENGE BUT HAS AN EXTRA INNING TO DO IT.

THE UMPIRES, WITH HELP FROM UMPIRES NOT EVEN AT THE FIELD, HAVE TWO MINUTES TO DECIDE IF THE CALL WAS RIGHT.

NO LONGER DO WE SEE THOSE MANAGER-UMPIRE IN YOUR FACE ARGUMENTS THAT MOST OF US GREW TO LIKE.

OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS DEFENSIVE “SHIFTS” HAVE CHANGED THE NATURE OF THE BASEBALL .

APPARENTLY SOME TEAMS WERE GETTING AN EDGE BY USING LASER POINTERS TO MOVE THEIR PLAYERS AROUND.

SO NOW NO MORE LASERS AND YOU CAN’T MARK THE FIELD WITH PAINT FOR DEFENSIVE POSITIONING.

HERE’S ANOTHER ONE I’VE WONDERED ABOUT.

THE THIRD BASE COACH HAS TO STAY IN THE COACHES BOX BEFORE THE PITCH.

WELL IT’S ALWAYS BEEN THE RULE BUT NOBODY PAID ATTENTION.

YES, THE COACH CAN RUN TOWARD HOME SCREAMING AT THE RUNNER BUT CAN’T INTERFERE.

ALL OF THESE CHANGES, EACH SEASON, ARE DESIGNED TO SPEED UP THE GAME EVEN THOUGH BASEBALL IS NOT PLAYED AGAINST A CLOCK.

THIS IS THE BEAUTY OF THE GAME.

ITS NOT FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL OR HOCKEY.

THOSE ARE SPORTS PLAYED AND COACHED WITH ONE EYE ON THE SCOREBOARD AND THE OTHER ON THE CLOCK BASEBALL IS A LEISURELY GAME.

YOUR TEAM MAY BE DOWN IN THE FINAL INNING BY 5 RUNS BUT THE GAME IS NOT OVER UNTIL THAT LAST OUT OCCURS.

I GREW UP IN BALLPARKS AND MOST OF TIME MY FAVORITE TEAM WASN’T PLAYING.

BUT I WAS WATCHING BALL PLAYERS MAKE A DIFFICULT GAME LOOK EASY AND I COULD HAVE CARED LESS HOW LONG IT TOOK.

THERE WAS ONE HUGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THEN AND NOW.

I COULD GET IN THE BALLPARK FOR FIFTY CENTS, MY SCORECARD WAS TEN CENTS AND A HOT DOG COST A QUARTER OR LESS.

TODAY A FAMILY OF FOUR WILL PAY $225 ON AVERAGE TO SEE A MAJOR LEAGUE GAME IN PERSON AND IN MANY CASES A LOT MORE.

IF BASEBALL HAS A PROBLEM IT’S NOT THE LENGTH OF GAMES IT’S THE COST OF GAMES.

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS