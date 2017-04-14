Former Maine Maritime Academy Employee Sentenced For Dissemination of Child Porn

A Former Maine Maritime Academy employee is serving nine months in jail for disseminating child pornography.

54-year-old Thomas Woehr from Holden was sentenced in February after pleading guilty.

Investigators say they found sexually explicit images of children under the age of twelve on his electronic devices.

According to the district attorney, The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children alerted local police a Yahoo account had uploaded the images.

Authorities say the IP address was registered to Woehr’s home.

Police say they found explicit images on his phone and his Maine Maritime Academy issued work computer.