Farm of Hope to Host Grand Opening, Congressman Poliquin to Visit ACAP Houlton Center

We spoke with United Veterans of Maine President, John DeVeau, about the new and upcoming Farm of Hope grand opening this weekend. The grand opening well be on Saturday, April 15th at 1 p.m. This farm will be an exciting new concept of holistic wrap around services for homeless veterans. They will have 5 cabins on-site in which the veterans will receive on the job training, access to local service providers, mental healthcare, substance abuse counseling and a place to call home at the farm. For more information you can contact John DeVeau at [email protected] You can also visit their website at unitedveteransofmaine.org, and their Facebook Page at facebook/uvm207.

And Congressman Bruce Poliquin came in this morning as well to talk about his upcoming tour to the ACAP’s Houlton Center later today, and his chance to sit down and read to Head Start Students. The ACAP provides the people of Northern Maine with services and resources that helps achieve greater economic independence.