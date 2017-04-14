Determining If a Dog is “Dangerous”

From small dogs to large dogs, fluffy dogs to muscular dogs, different breeds are considered more dangerous than others by your insurance company.

Sandra Phinney of Cross Insurance says, “Your typical homeowner’s policy has a liability component. So, there’s a part of your policy that provides liability protection should your dog or your animal injure someone and you as the homeowner would be responsible for that.”

Phinney says most insurance companies look at several variables to determine which dogs are more dangerous than others.

She says, “Any type of dog that has a prior bite history would be of concern to an insurance company. However there are certain breeds that are more concerning than others. Obviously sometimes the tinier dogs may not have as much severity if they were to bite someone. Perhaps the injury might not be as much, as opposed to a larger dog. Larger mouth, bigger teeth. Stronger dog, muscular dog that once it gets ahold might not let go so that could create a more sever injury.”

But Don Hanson, a certified dog behavior consultant, says a dog can be considered dangerous even if it doesn’t bite. IT depends on the level of bite whether there is a chance for rehabilitation.

Hanson says there’s a scale universally used by law enforcement and within the dog community.

He says, “A level one bite is a threatening dog. It’s not even a bite, but they consider that a level one bite. But where I really want to start talking about these bites is at a level 4 bite. That’s where the dog has actually punctured the skin of a person that is considered a dangerous dog that should not be re-homed and who has a very poor prognosis of rehabilitating the dog. That’s the minimum level. It goes up to a level 6 bite where a person or an animal has been killed and again the prognosis for rehabilitating that dog becomes very difficult. People need to realize that not every dog can be rehabilitated and not every dog can be saved.”

No matter the dog or the circumstance, Phinney says you should always protect yourself and your dog.

She says, “I would say do what you can first and foremost to protect yourself and keep everyone safe and protect your dog as well because they are a part of our family. We love our dogs. But, we love our children and our neighbors and that type of thing.”