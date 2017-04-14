DA: Man Charged with Sex Crimes in Bangor Area Three Decades Later

An Oregon man is accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the Bangor area 30 years ago.

One of the alleged victims is an inmate serving a 45-year sentence for murdering a Bangor grocery store employee in 1992. The other is a relative of that inmate.

68-year-old Richard Bailey is charged with 30 counts of gross sexual misconduct with a child under 14.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crimes took place in the Bangor area from 1985 to 1987.

Bailey made his first court appearance Thursday and was released on $49,000 bail.

He is to have no contact with the alleged victims and must let the court know when he leaves the state.

“The victims in this case are now in their 40s and they have relayed to the police that when they were 12 and 14 years old, they were abused by this defendant,” said Chris Almy, District Attorney for Penobscot County. “The legislature decided that in cases like this, there should not be a statute of limitations. This enables younger people to come forward later in their lives to disclose abuse that happened to them, and that is why the statute of limitations does not apply in this case.”

District Attorney Chris Almy says it took Bangor Police a number of years to conduct this investigation and it also took time for the victims to come forward with these charges.

We are not naming them because they are alleged victims of sex crimes.

Bailey is due back in court in August.