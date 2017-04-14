Bright & Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

High pressure will bring New England a pleasant end to the workweek today as skies will be mostly sunny and the temps across Maine will climb into the low 50s north and mid to upper 50s south. The high will bring Maine another bright and pleasant day Saturday as it drifts off to the southeast of New England. A south to southwest breeze on the back side of the high will pull a somewhat milder airmass up into our area Saturday and that will allow temps away from the coastline to climb to near 60 degrees, with somewhat cooler readings being found along the coast due to a southerly breeze coming in off the chilly Gulf of Maine. A storm moving northeast though the Eastern Great Lakes Region will bring a few scattered showers to Maine Saturday night and part of Easter, otherwise Sunday will turn out variably cloudy and mild, with a cold front likely bringing a few more showers to our area Monday. After a relatively mild Easter weekend the temps will turn chillier behind the cold front beginning later Monday and continuing through Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with high temps in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the low 50s to low 60s, coolest at the coastline.

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to low 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist