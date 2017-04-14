Appeal Filed In Dakota Case

Dakota the husky was given a last minute reprieve from being euthanized yesterday after her former owner filed an appeal with the Maine supreme court.

now, her current owner has followed suit…

according to the Kennebec journal, Linda Janeski of Winslow filed an appeal in Augusta district court, saying the court committed a legal error in ordering that the dog be euthanized.

dakota was ordered by a waterville judge Tuesday to be euthanized within 48 hours, despite a pardon from governor lepage.

she was taken to a vet yesterday to be euthanized, but the appeal from the former owner was filed *just* in time to save her, for now.

dakota got loose and killed another dog last year..

but a new family adopted dakota not knowing she was set to be put down..

the husky will remain at the Waterville humane society while the Maine supreme court decides whether or not to hear the appeal.