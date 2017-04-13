Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Starts Multi-State Tour in Maine

Former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is kicking off a multi-state tour at Portland’s State Theatre on Monday.

The Vermont Senator will be Joined by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez at the “Come Together and Fight Back” rally.

The tour is targeting nine “Red” and “Purple” states, which historically vote conservative or were battleground states in the 2016 election.

Sanders will discuss many of the issues he campaigned for in the Democratic primary, including raising the minimum wage, pay equity for women, and combating climate change.

Sanders won Maine’s Democratic Caucuses over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.